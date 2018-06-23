Miri police arrest three kidnapping suspects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri police arrested three men Friday for allegedly abducting a 36-year-old man from his workplace in Coco Cabana, Marina Bay here on Thursday night.

District police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah in a statement to the press Saturday stated that police arrested the three suspects, aged 36, 39 and 46 respectively, in two separate arrests.

“The first two suspects were arrested around 3am on Friday while the other one was rounded up at 3pm the same day,” he said.

The police made the arrest following a police report lodged by the victim’s employer on June 21.

“The victim who work as a technician was forcefully taken from his workplace.

“He was abandoned in front of a shopping mall here,” he said.

When asked if the victim knew the suspects, Lim said, the victim knew only one of the three suspects.

Police also seized a car from the suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.