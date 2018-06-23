Umno’s Apas assemblyman seeks new swearing-in date

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan has applied a new date for a swearing-in ceremony as Sabah State Assemblyman.

Nizam said he was unable to attend the swearing in on June 12, where a total of 19 Sabah opposition assemblymen were sworn in front of Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali, as he (Nizam) was outside Sabah performing the Umrah.

He said he had made an application and handed it over to the speaker to fix the date for him to take the oath.

Former Sabah Deputy Speaker Datuk Johny Mositun said under Article 22 (2) of the Sabah Constitution, the seat won by an elected representative could be vacated by the speaker if the elected representative had failed to take the oath within three months after the first sitting of the State Legislative Assembly which was on June 11.

Meanwhile, Nizam said he would lead the Tawau Umno Division after he won unopposed as party leader in the division’s election.

He hoped that all the Umno delegates will choose wisely on the leadership at the national level.