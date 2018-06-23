S’wak to implement O&G regulating laws starting July 1

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak will implement regulating laws for oil and gas activities in the state effective July 1, following the recent dismissal of Petrolisam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas)’s leave application to commence proceedings against the Sarawak government.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this step was in accordance with the laws as stipulated in the Federation Board that needed to be adhered to by all parties.

“This means certain part of the power under The Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 will be implemented by Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Bhd),” he told reporters when asked to comment on the Federal Court’s decision during the Aidilfitri gathering organised by DUN N55 Nangka at MUC hall here today.

Responding to a related question, Abang Johari said only Sarawak government has the right to manage (oil and gas activities) in the state from the aspect of laws stipulated in the Federation Board and that need to be complied with.

When asked whether Petronas needs to apply for permit from the Sarawak government to be involved in the oil and gas activities in the state after this, Abang Johari said,”what has happened now we have the state laws, which Petronas needs to comply.”

He said Sarawak would not create difficult conditions or abnormal situations for the oil and gas industry in the state and would ensure activities are carried out as smoothly as before.

Among those present were the Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Assistant Minister of Technological Research and Education Dr Annuar Rapaee and Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.