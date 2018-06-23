Chamber lauds abolishment of Bernas import monopoly

TAWAU: Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau welcomes the Cabinet’s decisions to abolish the policy of white rice monopoly importation by Bernas and wished the policy of monopoly abolishment will be implemented the soonest possible.

On June 6, minister of Agriculture and Agro Industry, Salahuddin has announced that the Cabinet has decided to terminate the policy of Bernas’ white rice importation monopoly.

President of Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau, Chia Seong Fatt welcome the Cabinet’s decision and praises the Pakatan Harapan Government for being caring and concern on the livelihood of the people as removal of monopoly policy will certainly release the burden of people.

Bernas has been enjoying the monopoly of white rice importation for more than 20 years. During this period rice dealers can only procure what ever grade and quality of rice that determined by Bernas.

He said consumers are not given the choice to choose their needs. This is unfair to the consumers and also it is against the principle of free enterprise market mechanism. Opening for free importation of white rice will provide more opportunities for business and offering more choices to consumers. This would also provide opportunities for down stream manufacturing activities as well.

Chia Seong Fatt said that his company was a meehoon manufacturer for almost 15 years , due to import monopoly policy his company was unable to import cheaper and better broken rice from overseas. He said that during that period, the cost of imported Vietnamese grade 1 broken rice was 70-80 cents per kg. Due to monopoly, his company was forced to import low grade broken rice from Peninsular Malaysia at RM1.30 – 1.40 per kg. This high cost low quality raw material ends up with uncompetitive disadvantage , hence the business was then unable to continue.

He mentioned that our country’s white rice importation has been monopolised by Bernas for more than 20 years. It is time to abolish this policy. He urged that the Pakatan Harapan Government will end the monopoly business as soon as possible in order to benefit all consumers.