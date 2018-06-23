Wahh Innovations launches GetFood mobile app

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A locally-based technology company Wahh Innovations has chosen Kuching as the first city to enjoy its newly released food services mobile application GetFood.

Through this app, users will be able to review,post photos of their food, enjoy special discounts and promotions, order and pay online for food delivery services as well.

GetFood executive director Joe Koh said with a minimum RM2 delivery charge, GetFood promises a delivery time within 35 minutes to users upon request through the app.

He said at the moment, the on-demand delivery service is currently only available for areas within downtown Kuching, Jalan Song and Jalan Keretapi.

He explained with GetFood, users can browse through menus from their favourite restaurants, place their orders online and have their food delivered to their homes.

There is no restriction on the minimum order and users can pay via debit/credit card.

“More than just another mobile application, we have the vision of creating job opportunities through the platform as well.

“In the first year, we are looking at creating more than 30 jobs for locals who will become part of GetFood’s big family as riders for the food delivery service,” he said.

The soft launching of the app was held on Thursday together with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with their appointed advisory panel iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd and the signing of a plaque as a symbolic allegiance with their merchants.

Also present at the simple ceremony held at Icube were iCube Innovation chairman Dato Patrick Liew, director Melvin Liew and innovation chairman Malcolm Wu, and GetFood chief technology officer Derren Pui.

With the MoU, Wahh Innovations also receives the collaboration and support of incubation centre iCube Innovation in developing the application.

According to Koh, the company aims to reach out to two more cities in Sarawak by the end of the year.

GetFood app is now available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. Latest updates on GetFood and its list of participating merchants can be found at its Facebook page – www.facebook.com/getfoodmy/.