Abang Johari promises “goodies” for Dayak community next month

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last night promised “goodies”, which would be delivered to the Dayak community next month.

Speaking at the state Gawai Dayak 2018 dinner, he said the Sarawak Cabinet will meet in the next couple of days to decide on matters pertaining to communal land in the state.

He then added that the “goodies” for the Dayak community will be delivered as the State Legislative Assembly convenes at the beginning of July.

“Land is something that is close to the heart of landowners. The taskforce that looks into issues on Pemakai Menoa, Pulau Galau and communal land of other ethnic groups has brought to my attention to address the issue.

“We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said at the festive gathering held at Penview Convention Centre at Demak Laut here.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests of honour at the dinner.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing as well as Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who was the organising chairman.