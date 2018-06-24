Anwar in UM medical centre for back, shoulder pain

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is being warded at University of Malaya Medical Centre for back and shoulder pain.

The party’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Anwar was brought to the emergency ward from his home at Bukit Segambut in an ambulance.

“He complained of pain on the shoulder and back after returning from Turkey today. However, his condition is stable,” Fahmi said in a statement.

Anwar visited Turkey on Thursday after being invited by the country’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He first injured his shoulder during an accident in 2014 and underwent surgery last November.

He has suffered back pains since his first stint in prison, and flew to Germany for surgery in 2014. — Bernama