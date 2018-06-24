Anwar’s condition improves – DPM x

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (file photo)

SHAH ALAM: The condition of Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was admitted to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) last night due to ailments relating to the right shoulder and back, has improved this morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said due to the good progress, her husband is expected to recover in the near future.

“I visited him this morning before attending the Selangor (government)’s open house today. Please continue the prayers…we are very thankful for all the prayers given,” she told reporters after attending the Selangor state Aidilfitri open house here today.

Also present at the event were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Anwar was rushed to the PPUM due to shoulder and back pain after returning from Turkey yesterday.

Anwar visited Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of the country’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. – Bernama