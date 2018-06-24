BPA Malaysia Weekly Bond Market Report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Risk-off sentiment was front and centre driven by trade tensions between China and US after the Trump administration announced last Friday that new tariff on imports will take effect on July 6.

China, on the other hand, also announced that they would charge tariffs of the “same scale and intensity” on US goods.

As a result, global stock markets tumbled while safe-haven assets posted gains.

The effects of the trade tension is reflected in the weakening of the Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar which had breached RM4 during the week but closed at RM3.9980 from RM3.9848 last Thursday.

Despite of the weakening currency, mixed movements was noted in the MGS yield curve.

MGS yields around the five-year to seven-year tenor rose by three bps to seven bps while yields for 20-year and beyond curve points and three-year curve point came down by 1bp to two bps.

As such, the TR BPAM All Bond Index posted gains of 0.056 per cent to close at 157.406 points from 157.318 points last week.

On June 20, 2018, Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.8 per cent in May 2018 as compared to the same month last year.

The increase in the index was mainly due to higher prices in Transport (3.8 per cent), Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (2.2 per cent), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels (2.1 per cent), Restaurants and Hotels (2.1 per cent), Health (1.9 per cent) and Furnishings, Household Equipment & Routine Household Maintenance (1.5 per cent).

On June 21, 2018, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) reported that Malaysia’s international reserves stood at US$107.9 billion as at June 14, 2018.

The reserves declined by US$0.6 billion when compared with US$108.5 billion recorded as at May 31, 2018.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and is one-time the short-term external debt.

The trade volume for the top 10 most active bonds was a tad lower at RM4.2 billion from RM4.3 billion last week.

The Bank Negara Interbank Bills maturing on July 5, 2018 registered the highest trade volume of RM700 million.

On June 20, 2018, Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd issued a 4-year Medium Term Notes (MTN) which carries a coupon rate of 4.6 per cent.

The RM250 million issuance is rated AAA(S) with a stable outlook by RAM Ratings and is guaranteed by its parent, Daimler AG.