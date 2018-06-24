Calling entries for unity futsal tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak government is calling for entries to participate in the Sarawak Unity Futsal Tournament 2018 to be held in conjunction with Sarawak Day celebrations this year.

The tournament will be held at Padang Merdeka Kuching on July 14-15. There will also be mini concerts to be held during the two evenings.

The tournament is open to those aged 18 and above and each team must comprise members from at least two different races to be eligible to take part.

The tournament is limited to only 32 teams and therefore, interested teams must send their entries early.

The champion team will get RM3,000 cash prize, first runner up RM2,500, second runner up RM1,500 while the third runner up will walk away with RM1,000. All top winners will also receive trophies and medals.

On Friday morning , the organising committee members led by the director of the State Protocol and Public Relations Unit Dato Khir Busrah briefed the minister in charge of the July 22 celebrations Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

Dr Sim is also the Minister of Housing and Local Government.

Also in the delegation were members of the different organising committees for other activities to be held in conjunction with the celebration.

For further details on the tournament, interested teams may contact Axis World Company at 016-8866644, Iswandi Ali Hassan 012-8571259 and Zulkarnain Poasa 017-9799078.