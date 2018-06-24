Fishermen await latest news on monthly cash aid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Some 350 members of Area Fishermen Association (PNK) Miri will be affected if the monthly cash assistance of between RM200 and RM300 given to fishermen under the previous BN government is stopped.

PNK Miri chairman Musa Bujang when contacted to comment on the issue said that he had received a number of calls from fishermen here who alleged that they had not received the aid as usual.

“We’ve received complaints from our fishermen saying that this month, they did not receive their monthly aid which is normally banked into their account,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Musa said if the monthly aid is really stopped, the majority of fishermen will be truly frustrated and disappointed.

The aid has been given out to fishermen since 2008 to help lower their living cost, and if the PH government stands by its decision to stop it, the fishermen will be badly affected as their burden will be increased.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was

reported to have given a contradictory statement on the aid to fishermen to what was said by the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Salahuddin Ayub.

Dr Mahathir said the government intends to scrap the monthly allowance of between RM200 to RM300 for over 57,000 fishermen, while Salahuddin assured that the cash aid will be continued as usual.

The complaints by fishermen that they have not received their monthly allowance this month further reinforced the rumours that the assistance had been stopped.

“We are still waiting for the actual status of the monthly cash aid, whether it is stop or otherwise. However, we really hope that the cash aid will continue like before as it means a lot to us,” Musa said.

Apart from the monthly cash aid, Musa said fishermen here are also receiving other forms of assistance such as fuel subsidy as well as aid to maintain their boat and fishing tools.

In line with that, Musa urged all PNK Miri members not to panic but to wait for an official announcement from the federal government on the matter.