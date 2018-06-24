GPS not exclusive to 4 component parties only – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not exclusive only to its four component parties as it will soon be joined by other parties.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who said the newly-formed coalition has received applications from other parties to join GPS.

However, when asked by reporters which parties have applied, the GPS chairman declined to reveal further, stating that more information will be unveiled from time to time.

“Yes there are (application from other parties to join GPS)…but let’s wait until we have formally launched as an official entity this July 22,” he said when met after paying Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah a Raya visit at his Hari Raya Open House at Penview Convention Centre here today.

GPS currently has four component parties namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The four component parties unanimously decided to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) recently following the dismal and shocking defeat of the once-formidable coalition in the 14th General Election (GE14).