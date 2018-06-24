GPS to be launched July 22

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: July 22 being Sarawak Day has been set as the deadline for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to be formally launched as an official entity.

Its taskforce chairman Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, in saying this, also said the coalition’s constitution was now being drafted, and its logo to be unveiled next month.

He said the logo would be picked from the best design submitted to its logo design competition, which starts today (June 24) and ends on July 10.

After the logo has been picked, it will be submitted together with the constitution in the GPS’ registration application to the Registrar of Societies (ROS)

“We are targeting July 22 to launch Gabungan Parti Sarawak. So, we have to work within this timeframe.

“The constitution, to reflect the specific peculiarities of Sarawak, is being worked out. It will have Sarawak flavour, so to speak.

“We are also going to write letters to the Dewan Rakyat to inform them that we are no longer with the Barisan Nasional. We will also write to the acting chairman of Barisan Nasional to inform him and to officially thank the party for the association we have had with them in the past,” he told a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the taskforce yesterday.

The meeting was attended by secretary generals and legal experts from the four components namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting, held at PBB headquarters here, also saw the presence of women chiefs, youth chiefs and representatives from the respective parties.

Nanta also said the taskforce had been tasked as a technical committee to register GPS.

The meeting also decided on the setting up of a protem committee to facilitate GPS’ registration with the ROS.

On the logo competition, Nanta said the forms and terms and conditions would be published in the media starting today.

This competition is open only to Sarawakians, and offers cash prizes of RM10,000 for first, RM5,000 (second), RM3,000 (third) and five consolation prizes of RM1,000 each.

Details of the logo have also been posted in GPS’ official Facebook page, Gabungan Parti Sarawak – GPS or http://facebook.com/gpsarawakofficial/, which was set up following the meeting.

“What we prefer basically is for the logo to have Sarawak flag colours, and very much identify Sarawak.

“We leave it to the imagination of the entrants,” he said.

The unveiling of the logo would most probably be held on July 12.

The formation of GPS was announced on June 12 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg after a meeting attended by PBB, SUPP, PRS and PDP leaders..

Abang Johari, who was at that time also Sarawak BN chairman, also announced the dissolution of Sarawak BN that day.