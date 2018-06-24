Grab driver found dead in vehicle in bizarre position

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Grab driver believed to have been murdered was found with strangulation marks on the neck in his Perodua Myvi car at the parking lot in Taman Selayang Makmur here last night.

Gombak district deputy police chief Supt Tey Kong Seng said the victim, Aiman Nosri, 27, was found in the back seat of the car in a bizarre inverted position, with his head on the floor and his legs upright at about 8.20 pm.

“Police checks found lacerations on the neck of the victim but no weapons were found at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said an investigation conducted by the Forensic Unit of the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, found two mobile phones, a pair of shoes and socks, a pair of slippers and a shirt in the car.

Tey said the victim’s body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Based on records, the victim was said to have last ferried passengers from Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock to Selayang Baru at 9.34 pm on Thursday. – Bernama