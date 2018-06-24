Local arm wrestlers face off at state championship

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has commended the Sarawak Armsport Association (Sasa) for helping to promote arm wrestling in Sarawak.

In praising the association led by Matthew Dominic Barin, Karim noted that the sports has been fast gaining popularity in the state.

“I can see that since the association organised the Premier 101 International Armwrestling Championship last year, arm wrestling seems to be getting a good following in Sarawak especially in Kuching.

“I would like to congratulate Sasa for being very active in promoting the sport even though it is not an event in Sukma or SEA Games,” he said.

Karim, who represented chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the opening ceremony, hoped that from the competition, Sarawak can have a big pool of pullers to represent the state at the national championship and eventually make it to the world championship which will be held in Turkey in October.

In assuring Sasa of the government’s strong support, Karim said the sport will also help to instil high discipline and help to build up good characteristics and positive attitude in the young pullers.

“I am happy to see that Sasa has been going to schools to promote this sport and gain their interest.

“Hopefully with the kind of interest created in the sport, it will be categorised as an event in Sukma and SEA Games one day,” added Karim.

Earlier in his speech, Matthew said more than 50 pullers are competing in seven categories in the event aimed at selecting pullers to represent the state at the national championship and hopefully to represent Malaysia in the world meet in Turkey.

The categories are Men’s Left Above 80kg, Men’s Left Below 80kg, Men’s Right Below 75kg, Men’s Right 75-85kg, Men’s Right 85-95kg, Men’s Above 95kg and Women’s Right Open.

“Our main aim here is not only to select state and national representatives but also to unite pullers of all races.

“We have gone to the schools and the students are very excited about the sport and I hope they will join us for training at our gym at Premier 101 commercial centre,” he said.