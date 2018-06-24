Long-term solutions needed to resolve perennial flood in Beverly Hill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: More long-term solutions are needed to resolve the perennial flooding problem in a particular area of the Beverly Hill shops, said Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

The Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs has called on the relevant authorities to improve the drainage in the said area.

Jannie who shared photographs of the flooded area in Beverly Hills in the Public Alert WhatsApp group said there is a depression in the road there which hampers the draining of rainwater every time there is a downpour.

“A pool of water appears permanently collected in the area and rises to an alarming level after an hour of heavy downpour,” she pointed out.

“I therefore urge the relevant authorities to resolve the problem urgently,” she said adding that the photographs were taken by a DAP member, Vincent Wong at 10.40am today.