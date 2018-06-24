MCDF opens first island office in Sebatik Island

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) opened its first island office at Sebatik Island today.

Kalabakan Member of Parliament Ma’mun Sulaiman praised the Tawau MCDF initiative for its efforts to meet the needs of the Sebatik population.

He said the opening of the office, which is participated by more than 100 MCDF volunteers will help the Sebatik people when situation needs.

As an example, when dealing with snake cases, hornet nest and especially for emergency assistance such as if there are sick people to be sent to Tawau Hospital, he said when officiating the opening of MCDF office at Sungai Tongkang.

He said difficulties in transporting patients from the island to Tawau mainland could be overcome as the Sebatik Civil Defense Unit had its own boat.

Patients from the island can be sent by boat before being handed over to Tawau civil defence ambulance on the mainland to be sent to Tawau Hospital, he said.

On Sandakan parliamentary, he reiterated his determination to strive to address the infrastructure issues in Kalabakan, particularly regarding road facilities.

According to him, the goal of creating more job opportunities will also continue, including reaching young and old to jointly develop Kalabakan.

Also present were MCDF Deputy Chief Commissioner Roslan Wahab, its Policy Planning and Coordinating Director Norhafifi Ismail and Tawau District Civil Defense Officer Capt. Hussain Mohd Noor.