PKR trying to get Bill Kayong murder case re-examined

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is trying to get the federal attorney general to re-examine the Bill Kayong murder case.

Bill alias Mohd Hasbie Abdullah, who was former PKR Miri secretary, was shot dead at a Kuala Baram bypass traffic light intersection on June 21, 2016.

“The case is not yet complete because there are still a lot of witnesses yet to be called. Thus, we are fighting hard to reopen the case in Kuala Lumpur,” Miri member of parliament Dr Michael Teo told the media on Friday during a candlelight vigil marking the second anniversary of Bill’s death.

The High Court here has fixed July 3 to hear oral submissions from both the prosecution and defence in the Bill Kayong murder case against first accused Mohamad Fitri Pauzi.

Three others charged with abetting – Lie Chang Loon, Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, and Chin Wui Ching – were previously released and acquitted of all charges.

Meanwhile, Dr Teo, who is PKR Miri chairman, said the party will also continue Bill’s work on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

“We have another three years for the state election. Thus, our mission is to champion the NCR issue because we’ve gotten lots of support from the natives here,” he said.