Police to study need to form committee monitoring probe into Altantuya’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will study on whether there is a need to set up a committee to monitor the investigation into the murder of Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police would also review the investigation papers if there were any new aspects in the case to proceed with the investigation.

“We will recall earlier witnesses if there is a need and new evidence to facilitate the investigation,” he told a media conference after the 40th Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (PBPM) annual meeting here today.

He said they would be called up if there were new elements on the case based on the police report lodged by Altantuya’s father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev recently.

The investigating team conducting investigation into the case would also be called up to facilitate the investigation and the possibility of forming a committee to monitor their probe, he said.

Noor Rashid said PDRM would hold talks with the Attorney-General on the need to carry out additional investigations and based on new evidence as the court had previously meted out sentences.

Shaariibuu lodged a police report on Friday to allow the murder case on his daughter in 2006 to be reopened.

Asked on DSP Musa Safri, a former aide-de-camp (ADC) of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, said to be a key witness in the case, Noor Rashid said police believed Musa was still in the country.

In another development, Noor Rashid said the police would investigate the seizure of 41 homemade bombs from a pickup lorry in Narathiwat, Thailand, on Thursday which were allegedly produced in Malaysia.

“If it really comes from here, we have to investigate and take appropriate action to ensure our place is not a place to plan activities on terrorism,” he said.

On Thursday, Thai police found 41 homemade bombs along with the activator in a pickup lorry detained in a road block at Saring Village in Takbai, Narathiwat and detained the 39-year-old driver. – Bernama