Power in the nick of time

KUCHING: A school in Selangau whose generator had stopped functioning for more than 10 days because the supplier of diesel had failed to keep up the supply will have power when the new term starts today.

This was disclosed to thesundaypost by a parent of a student in the school yesterday who said 1,000 litres of the fuel had been sent there.

He thanked thesundaypost for highlighting the shortage of diesel in the school which depends on generators for power and the federal and Sarawak Education ministries for their quick response to the school’s predicament.

Schools in Lawas are also said to have suffered a similar fate, including SK Long Luping, SK Ba Kelalan and SK Long Tengoa, after their fuel supply ran out last week while SMK Tutoh Apoh and SMK Temenggong Datuk Lawai Jau and 28 primary schools in Baram also suffered the same fate.

At press time it could not be confirmed if the fuel had reached them by yesterday.

Although students are now enjoying their mid-year holidays from June 8 to today the schools remain operational as administrative staff still turn up for work and are in need of electricity and water supplies – both of which are run by generator set.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin praised the new Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik for being very responsive in resolving the diesel supply issue to schools in Sarawak.

He said he had a good meeting with Maszlee when leading a delegation from his ministry to make a courtesy call on the Education Minister in Putrajaya on Friday.

“He already directed his officers to make sure diesel supply will reach the schools and he also directed his officers to look into the repairs of dilapidated schools which are behind schedule.

“It was a very good and fruitful meeting and he is very responsive,” said Manyin when contacted yesterday (June 23).

Joining Manyin at the meeting were Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research’s permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman and Sarawak Education director Rakayah Madon.

thesundaypost had recently reported that Maszlee had given his assurance that diesel supply would be delivered to schools in Sarawak that are without power supply as soon as possible.

Maszlee was quoted as saying that the Sarawak Education Department has been instructed to step in and purchase the fuel needed to ensure the situation returns to normal by the time the students return from their mid-term holiday.

He conceded that certain schools in Sarawak had run out of fuel as the contractor Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd had failed to deliver the supply accordingly.

On June 15, it was reported that more than 40 primary and secondary schools here and in Limbang Division have been hit by diesel shortage – some over 10 days ago – as the appointed contractor has fallen behind in stocking up fuel tanks.