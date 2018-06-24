Sarawak Energy hosts Gawai Media Night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad hosted Gawai Media Night for members of various media organisations at a leading hotel here Friday night.

“The spirit of Gawai Dayak is to give thanks for last season’s bounty and prepare for the next season of planting in the hope of good harvest. It is an opportunity to celebrate with the media to say thank you for your support and fair coverage,” said Peing Tajang, Sarawak Energy’s assistant general manager of corporate communications in her brief address.

Peing especially acknowledged the contribution of a veteran and respected journalist, Alice Wee who will be retiring after 37 years.

Peing noted that Wee is a wonderful ambassador for her chosen profession, serving as chairman for the Kuching Division Journalist Association and president for the Commonwealth Journalist Association, Sarawak Chapter.

Members of the media enjoyed arm wrestling, musical chairs and a lucky draw with a live band entertaining guests at the poolside.