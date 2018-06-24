Sarawak judokas welcome Taiwan coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Judo Association’s (PJS) preparations for the coming Sukma in Perak received a boost with the appointment of a coach from Taiwan, Wang Hui Ting, by the Sarawak State Sports Council.

Wang, who hails from Taitung, arrived here on Wednesday (June 20) and immediately got down to work the following day at the association’s dojo along Jalan Pending.

The Taiwan national judoka, who won a bronze in the women’s team event at the Asian Judo Championship in 2017 and numerous accolades in the Taiwan national championship from 2014 to 2017, graduated from the University of Taipei with a degree in the Science of Martial Arts last year.

“My immediate plan is to build up the physical and mental strength aspects of the Sukma judokas and then help them to improve on the techniques.

“I am very pleased with the trainees as they have shown eagerness in learning new things from me and they possess high discipline and good attitude,” she told thesundaypost during a training session on Friday.

Feeling quite at home because of the hospitality from local coaches and officials, Wang is looking forward to helping Sarawak win some medals in the upcoming Sukma XIX from Sept 12 to 22.