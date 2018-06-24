Sarawak to regulate O&G activities following Federal Court ruling

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak will implement regulating laws for oil and gas (O&G) activities effective July 1 following the Federal Court’s dismissal of Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) application for leave to commence proceedings against the Sarawak government on Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was in accordance with the stipulated laws that need to be adhered to by all parties.

“This means certain parts of the power under the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 will be implemented by Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Bhd),” he told reporters here yesterday.

On whether Petronas needs to apply for a permit from the Sarawak government to be involved in O&G activities from July 1, Abang Johari replied, “What has happened now we have the state laws, which Petronas needs to comply with.”

He said the government would not create difficult conditions or abnormal situations for the O&G industry in Sarawak and would ensure business is carried out as smoothly as before.