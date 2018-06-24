Search and rescue team finds bodies of missing cousins

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: A search and rescue (SAR) team yesterday found the bodies of two teenage cousins, who went missing after an ill-fated fishing trip with their grandfather on Friday.

The body of Mohd Zafril Wasli, 13, was found floating near where the family members are believed to have gone fishing at 1.05pm.

Less than an hour later, 14-year-old Mohd Alyee Ong Zulkifli’s body also surfaced in the same area.

Both bodies were brought to Marudi Hospital for a post-mortem by Marudi police station officer in charge Sgt Johnny Bedu.

The body of the boys’ grandfather Sujai Jaraee was found on Friday around 7am, just over an hour after the trio had left home to fish by the wharf here.

The SAR operation comprising police, Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force personnel as well as villagers ended at 3pm.

Baram OCPD DSP Gabriel Risut thanked all agencies involved as well as the public for their help.