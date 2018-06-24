Stapang water project in final stage of design — Gira

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The project to upgrade Stapang water treatment plant and laying pipeline to Sekuau, Jalan Nanga Tajam, Batu 36 Tamin and right up to Nanga Kua is in the final stage of design.

According to Tamin assemblyman, Christopher Gira, a RM62.5 million fund had been approved to implement the project.

“Once the design is finalised, then we will call for tender. I hope the construction will start as soon as possible.

“This project is a long-term measure to address water supply woes during dry spell in these areas,” he told thesundaypost when contacted yesterday.

Gira was asked on measures to be implemented for those areas in the constituency facing water shortage problem during the dry spell.

He added: “If there is any water shortage, Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) will deliver water to (affected) longhouses. Most of the longhouses store water in blue water tanks provided as contingency measures.”

“Again, that is a temporary measure while waiting for the completion of the project ,” he reiterated.

Gira said so far he did not hear or receive any complaint from longhouses in Tamin having water supply problem in view of the hot and dry weather.

“Even during my visits and meetings with those from my constituency, no one informed me on this (water woes).”

He, however, advised longhouses if they face water shortage problem to contact JBALB Sibu or District Office to get their water supply.

Gira said normally during the dry weather, only those staying in very remote areas are affected as they still cannot get supply from water treatment plant.

He also reminded longhouse residents during this hot and dry spell to give priority to fire prevention, adding that most longhouses have been provided with fire extinguishers.

“Be extra careful by not leaving your cooking unattended in the kitchen. Turn off the gas regulator when not in use and do not overload electric sockets by using too many electrical appliances,” he added, while reminding them to keep their valuables properly.

“Also if possible, have fire extinguishers in places where you can reach them easily in emergencies,” he advised.