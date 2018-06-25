1,500 participants enliven gowes with HSU police

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: At least 1,500 participants recorded to take part in cycling event Gowes with North Hulu Sungai (HSU) Police which was held on Sunday morning, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Alhamdulilah participants’ enthusiasm is so high following this gowes to reach thousands of people from various regions,” said Police Chief Adj Sr Comr (AKBP) Agus Sudaryatno in Amuntai on Sunday.

Not only from the police, the cycling sport event was widely followed by various elements of society from bicycle clubs in Banua Anam (the area of six districts in South Kalimantan).

There are even participants who come far from Banjarbaru, Banjarmasin, till Central Kalimantan and East Kalimantan.

“Gowes in the framework of the 72nd Bhayangkara Day was lively, especially attended by regent, DPRD, Kodim (Military District Command) 1001, KONI (branch of National Sports Committee) to a number of public figures who are also cycling hobbyists,” said Agus.

According to him, gowes together with HSU Polce was also one way to get closer to the community to create a sense of togetherness and closeness between the Police and the people.

“If the public has a complaint against the performance of the Police, please report to us to be followed up,” the Police Chief said.

While Chairman of the Gowes Committee Section Head of Propam (Internal Affairs) of HSU Police First Insp (Iptu) Yulianto thanked all participants as well as supporting sponsors until the gowes were performed so lively and flooded with dozens of attractive prizes, such as televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, mountain bikes and other contents.

The symbolic release of the participants with the air balloon taping was done by HSU Regent H Abdul Wahid HK and continued by gun fire into the air by HSU Police Chief AKBP Agus Sudaryatno.