60 PMI students in Sibu stage graduation concert

SIBU: Praise Music International (PMI) held its first Sibu graduation concert celebration at a hotel here on Saturday.

According to PMI founder Pastor Irene Choon, a total of 60 local students graduated from the 18-month intensive piano course.

PMI, headquartered in Kota Kinabalu, has 12 schools in Malaysia and Australia.

According to Choon, the course offers adult students without any basics to train to be pianists and keyboardists in just 18 months.

“The course uses the Touch System – a systematic step-by-step teaching method invented by me in 1990, where students learn to read notes, play chords, and play by ear (without song sheet).

“Upon completion, the student will qualify as a foundational pianist in cell group or home group. He or she may spontaneously improvise on songs with chords given by worship leaders.

“After another one-and-half years, students will qualify as professional pianists and play in the church services,” Choon said, adding she was thrilled to see them progress from little or no basics, to becoming church pianists.

Since PMI’s inception, she said more than 3,000 students from across the nation have attended the course to realise their once impossible dream of becoming a pianist.

Meanwhile, PMI is offering vouchers good for two free trial lessons for children aged four to 12 years, and a one-month free lesson voucher for adults.

For enquiries, call 016-8837978 or 016-8868482.