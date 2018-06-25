Abang Johari: GPS not exclusive

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not only for its four component parties as it also welcomes other parties to join the coalition.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS has received applications from other parties to join the newly-formed coalition.

However, when asked by reporters which parties have applied, the GPS chairman declined to reveal further, stating that more information will be unveiled from time to time.

“Yes, there are (applications from other parties to join GPS)…but let’s wait until we have formally launched it as an official entity this July 22,” he said when met after paying Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah a visit at his Hari Raya open house in Penview Convention Centre here yesterday.

GPS currently has four component parties; namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

The four component parties unanimously decided to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) recently following the dismal and shocking defeat of the once-formidable coalition in the 14th general election (GE14).

Asked on what direction GPS is heading, Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, told reporters to “wait” and that “time will tell”.

“Let us form first because there are many things we have to do such as form a technical committee, create our logo, put in place all the necessary prerequisites for the formation of GPS and so on.”

When a reporter cheekily asked if GPS would be similar to the previous Sarawak BN, Abang Johari was quick to dismiss such claims and emphasised that “GPS will be entirely new. Just wait.”

On another issue concerning the formation of a new coalition to replace BN as envisioned by acting Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Abang Johari declined to comment on the matter.

“I cannot comment because I do not know anything about this. If I am aware, perhaps I can comment but since I do not, it’s best I don’t so that I will not give the wrong comments,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid on Saturday told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that he visualised a new multi-racial coalition comprising race-based parties similar to BN be formed so that all parties can work together to form the next government.

Among those present at the Hari Raya open house were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar and political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai.

