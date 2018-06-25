Acccis hopes for permanent fuel pricing solution soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (Acccis) is hoping that the federal government is able to find a permanent solution for the price of RON 95 and RON 97 fuel.

Its president Lee Khoi Yun told The Borneo Post that setting a stable fuel price could prevent local businesses from increasing the price of the products.

“We understand that the new federal government has had to face a lot of challenges in the first few months after winning GE14.

“The national debt is one of the things that we, as Malaysians, have to worry about, thus we are hoping the government could focus on the fuel price soon,” he said.

Lee’s comment comes after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the price of diesel and RON 95 is to be retained at RM2.18 and RM2.20 per litre, respectively.

As for RON 97, its price would be subjected to a free float in accordance with the market price. The price for RON97 is said to be updated every Wednesday.

Lee, who is also Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman, also suggested a dialogue between relevant government agency and businesses to discuss a possible solution to the fuel price.

“We are looking forward to such meeting because we do hope for a good cooperation between the government and the people, which we hope to achieve a mutual understanding,” he said.