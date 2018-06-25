All BN senators should resign on principle, says PKR Women chief

KUCHING: PKR National Women vice-chief Voon Shiak Ni is urging all BN senators to resign on ethical grounds and principles.

In a press statement yesterday, Voon said that after BN loses the federal government in the 14th General Election last month, some political parties have opted to leave the BN coalition and dissociated themselves from the BN connection.

“In Sarawak, all the component parties of the BN coalition had left BN and BN is non-existent in Sarawak now. Yesterday (June 23) Gerakan, announced they had decided to leave BN coalition,” noted Voon in the statement.

She added that in view of these changes in the political scenario, it was only reasonable and right on ethical grounds and a matter of principle that these parties which had opt to dissociate themselves from the BN should relinquish all rights and privileges given to them by virtue of their BN connection including all political appointments accorded by virtue of their connection with BN.

“On ethical grounds and principle, the two senators from Gerakan who were appointed under the BN coalition should vacate their seat too as the senators concerned are deemed to have left BN together with their party.

“One may say they are not obliged to do so under the constitution but on ethical and principle grounds, they should do so to show that they have nothing to do with BN,” she added.

It was reported that the 54 Barisan Nasional senators would not resign from Dewan Negara although Pakatan Harapan has formed the Federal Government on reason that it was not a requirement to do so and their term was not affected by the dissolution of parliament.

The 54 senators were appointed at the recommendation of different state assemblies and some were political appointments by the then ruling BN government.

“It is fair and right for BN Senators to vacate their seats to facilitate the new government to put in place a new team to allow the Pakatan Harapan Government to have a full revamp to carry out the necessary policies and the mandate of people given to Pakatan Harapan,” Voon added.