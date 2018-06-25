Anwar’s condition has improved, says Dr Wan Azizah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: The condition of Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was admitted to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) Saturday night due to ailments relating to the right shoulder and back, has improved yesterday morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said due to the good progress, her husband is expected to recover in the near future.

“I visited him this morning (yesterday morning) before attending the Selangor (government)’s open house today (yesterday).

“Please continue the prayers … we are very thankful for all the prayers,” she told reporters after attending the Selangor state Aidilfitri open house here yesterday.

Also present at the event were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Anwar was rushed to the PPUM due to shoulder and back pain after returning from Turkey on Saturday.

Anwar visited Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of the country’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the detention of lawyer

Siti Zabedah Kassim or Siti Kassim Saturday night for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties, Dr Wan Azizah said she would leave the matter to the police to investigate.

“I did not follow (the case). I will leave it to the police because I am busy with my husband as well,” she said.

Siti Kassim was arrested at the Kajang District Police headquarters at 12.40am yesterday following a police report lodged by a woman who claimed that her

24-year-old daughter was ‘kidnapped’ by Siti, while undergoing psychiatric examination by a doctor at the Kajang Hospital last Thursday.

In the meantime, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PH President, welcomed the decision by Bagan Serai Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who announced he was quitting Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) effective yesterday.

Stating that it was the right of the MP to do so, the deputy prime minister said the PH welcomed any elected representatives who wanted to join the coalition to bring change to the country. — Bernama