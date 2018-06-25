Bagan Serai MP quits Umno, BN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAGAN SERAI: Bagan Serai Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali yesterday announced he is leaving Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN) with immediate effect.

Noor Azmi, who won the parliamentary seat on the BN ticket at the 14th General Election (GE14) with a 172-vote majority, also declared his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Pakatan Harapan’s leadership and Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“For now I am an independent Member of Parliament … and Insha Allah (God willing), I will join the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM),” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

He said he made the decision after taking into consideration the interests of the people he represented and for the sake of religion, race and country.

Noor Azmi, who is also Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) chairman, pledged to continue to champion the issues of the people.

Meanwhile, Bagai Serai Umno division chief Datuk Sham Mat Sahat said his party was disappointed with Dr Noor Azmi’s decision to leave the party after the people voted for him in the GE14. — Bernama