Batang Saribas sand extraction works to halt after worsening erosion

KUCHING: Land and Survey Department Betong has been instructed to stop sand extraction works at Batang Saribas that was believed to have worsened the erosion problem near a Muslim cemetery in Seruai, near Bungin.

Saribas state assemblyman Mohammad Radzi Sitam, when interviewed by The Borneo Post today, revealed he has visited the erosion site recently and has requested Land and Survey Department to freeze all works and quickly investigate the problem.

“I have been to the affected area recently during my festive visit to my constituency and have instructed Land and Survey to stop the sand extraction operation at Batang Saribas,” he said.

Radzi also stressed that he has brought up the erosion problem during the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting and demanded that the problem to be given serious attention as the cemetery caters to the needs of many villages in his area.

“This is the oldest graveyard in Saribas that caters for villagers from Bungin, Balingan, Serembang, Mangut, Tanjung Asam, Sebemban, Buda and Spaoh. I have brought this up during the DUN sitting because it is a cause for concern among the people,” he stressed.

Radzi revealed that preliminary investigation by land and survey revealed that the erosion happened before the sand contractors were awarded with the license to carry out extraction work until 2019.

In a short message to Radzi, the department spokesman revealed that erosion had happened about five to six years ago.

The department also insisted that the sand extraction work was never carried out near the cemetery but the stockpile where the sand is being washed is located about one kilometre from the graveyard.

A site visit involving various agencies that also include Betong District Office will be carried out on Wednesday afternoon to get clearer picture on the erosion problem.