Bersatu plans Sarawak expansion

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is planning to expand itself to Sarawak, said prime minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, there is no plan for Sabah expansion.

“We might go into Sarawak. We have yet to decide but we were thinking because the other Pakatan Harapan parties are already in Sarawak but we are not.

“We will not go into Sabah because we see Warisan as our ally,” Dr Mahathir said in a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.