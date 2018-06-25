Dayaks can expect goodies — Abg Johari

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Dayak community will be showered with ‘goodies’ when the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) convenes from July 9.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he will bring up the matter pertaining to Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau at the State Cabinet meeting this week.

According to him, the taskforce on Pemakai Menoa and

Pulau Galau led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and the working committee headed by Deputy State Secretary (Rural Transformation) Datu Jaul Samion have been working very hard to resolve the issue.

“We are all aware that land is something that is sensitive, and very close to the heart of all landowners. This is also the case with NCR (Native Customary Rights) land.

“The taskforce has brought to my attention the various recommendations to address the outstanding issue of Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau,” he said at the state-level Gawai Dayak 2018 dinner held at Penview Convention Centre in Demak Laut here on Saturday.

Abang Johari said many people thought of Pemakai Menoa and Pulau Galau as a very straightforward issue but he said: “I can assure you that these committees have been deliberating on this over the past months.

“Finally, we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. I will bring up this matter for discussion at the coming Cabinet meeting in a few days time.

“I can assure the native community that come July (at the DUN sitting) there will be goodies for the community,” he added.

The Chief Minister said he was delighted to note that there had been increasing participation of the Dayak community in business.

Like other communities, he said the Dayak community is also contributing to the economic development of the state through their participation in business.

“There is definitely growing awareness among the community to be involved in business ventures to improve their economic standing.

“But we must also acknowledge the fact that their level of participation is still low, compared to the other communities,” he observed.

As such, Abang Johari wanted to see more Dayak business in both urban and rural areas.

He said government agencies had to facilitate and draw up special programmes to assist Dayak participation in business such as supplies, contact works, consultancy services and small businesses.

He said relevant agencies such as Public Works Department (JKR), local councils, Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Land and Survey Department (LSD) and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) should join hands to come up with specific programmes to encourage more Dayak participation in business.

“If need be, positive intervention action, practices, procedures or flexibilities must be drawn up by these agencies so that no community is left behind.”

He said he was also aware of the growing concern and rising expectation among the Dayak community for greater participation in the civil service.

“The Dayak community feels the need for more of them to be in the government sector.

“I believe that this is a genuine concern, and an issue that we need to study carefully for a more harmonious society in the future,” he added.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests-of-honour at the festive do.

Among those present were Uggah, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who is organising chairman.