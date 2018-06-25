Electrical outage shuts Channel tunnel

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PARIS: Train services between France and Britain were suspended yesterday due to an electrical problem in the tunnel linking the two countries, the train and tunnel operators said.

Traffic was blocked for two hours in the late morning due to a power outage on the French side, a spokesman for Eurotunnel told AFP.

“The problem has been identified and current has been restored but now we need to check everything, as we do after every outage,” the spokesman added.

No trains were stuck in the tunnel, which travels for 50 kilometres under the English Channel, the company added. — AFP