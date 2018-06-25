Sabah 

Fire destroyed plantation quarters, no casualty reported

Azmie Lim

Fire and Rescue personnel were seen inspecting the scene after putting out the fire.

LAHAD DATU: A morning fire on Sunday destroyed a five-doors quarters of Sandau Plantation located at KM35 of Jalan Sandakan.

District Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Darren John said a team of six Fire and Rescue Personnel were rushed to the scene after received an emergency alert.

The team arrived at the scene that located about 35 kilometer away at 11.20am.

“The fire was put under control thirty minutes later and completely extinguished at 12.44pm.

“The incident destroyed 80 per cent of the five-doors quarters, fortunately, no casualty reported,” he said.

Darren added that his department is investigating the cause of fire and losses.

