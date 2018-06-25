Fire destroyed plantation quarters, no casualty reported

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: A morning fire on Sunday destroyed a five-doors quarters of Sandau Plantation located at KM35 of Jalan Sandakan.

District Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Darren John said a team of six Fire and Rescue Personnel were rushed to the scene after received an emergency alert.

The team arrived at the scene that located about 35 kilometer away at 11.20am.

“The fire was put under control thirty minutes later and completely extinguished at 12.44pm.

“The incident destroyed 80 per cent of the five-doors quarters, fortunately, no casualty reported,” he said.

Darren added that his department is investigating the cause of fire and losses.