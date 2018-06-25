Follow quarantee procedures to protect agriculture industry – Junz

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong advised the public to follow the existing plant quarantine procedures in taking or bringing in any plants, plant products and agriculture regulated articles into Sabah to avoid being confiscated and faced penalties.

He was responding to queries by the public on the confiscation of fruits and plants at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

“We should learn from the past experience and take precautionary measure to protect our agriculture industry as well as our rich biodiversity of flora and fauna,” the minister said.

Junz added in the past cocoa had been a golden crop in Sabah with a plantation of more than 400,000 hectares in 1990 but left only about 5,500 hectares due to infestation of pests and diseases such as Cocoa Pod Borer (CPB).

CPB is caused by Conopormopha cramerella and believed to be introduced from a neighbouring country through illegal means around 1983.

Another case he recalled is the ‘Limau Manis Beaufort’ which was once famous back in 80’s but no longer available now. This is because of the infestation of a disease called Citrus Greening caused by Candidatus liberobacter asiaticum around 1989. This bacteria spread through one of the infested citrus plants suspected smuggled from China.

Junz also said that our staple food, rice has not been spared from being attacked by pests and diseases which were introduced from outside Sabah such as the Golden Apple Snail believed to be brought in intentionally as an ornamental pet kept in aquarium but later released to the environment causing vast damage to the paddy industry.

“Hence any movement of plants, plant products and/or agriculture related articles should follow the quarantine procedures,” he stressed.

The importation or movement of any plants, plants products and agriculture regulated articles is permitted, but the public are required to apply an import permit from the Department of Agriculture Sabah prior to any attempt to bring in those items into Sabah either from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, Labuan and abroad. The Plant Biosecurity and Quarantine then will do the necessary inspection upon arrival at the entry point.

“Please cooperate with our quarantine inspector and respect their duty so as to safeguard our future agriculture industry as well as our nature,” Junz pleaded.

The minister so requested the public to seek advice from the relevant department for accurate information rather than from a third party to avoid confusion.

Junz said that Sabah depends on agricultural activities to generate the economy of the State.

Sabah has abundant natural resources, and its economy is strongly export-oriented. Its primary exports include oil, gas, timber and palm oil. The other major industries are agriculture and ecotourism.

On another note, the minister said the current administration plan is to expand extensively on poultry, crop and fruits farming so we have to be more careful and stringent in order not to jeopardise our own agriculture industry.

“Please follow the rules of law and you will be safe,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Agriculture Department recently seized three boxes of lychee from Guangzho, China as the owner did not have import and phytosanitary permits.