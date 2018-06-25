Former special officer of Najib remanded over MACC 1MDB probe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: A former special officer of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is being held on remand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for seven days from today to assist in its investigation into a case related to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The MAAC secured the order for the remand of the 42-year-old Datuk until July 1 from Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate its probe under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The man was brought to the court at 9.15 am, handcuffed and clad in the MACC orange lockup attire.

He had been asked to give a statement at the MACC headquarters yesterday and was arrested at 9.45 pm.

He had served with Bank Negara prior to being appointed as a special officer to Najib in 2009. He resigned from the post on June 5. – Bernama