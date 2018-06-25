Group starts volunteer movement to pick up trash

PENAMPANG: A group of like-minded youths have started the Zero Trash Penampang movement by picking up rubbish in the township on Sunday.

The youths started at the tamu ground at 8am and collected more than four bags of rubbish within 20 minutes.

They later headed to the shops and public area to do the same.

The group of about six people were assisted by Moyog assemblywoman Jenifer Lasimbang, who expressed the hope that more volunteers, especially the youths, would join in the next clean-up exercise.

Jenifer, who is also Assistant Education and Innovation Minister, said the Zero Trash Penampang group had invited her to join in their clean-up program which was triggered by the post flood clean-up exercise in the tamu ground.

“Zero Trash Penampang started today at the tamu and they will proceed to other areas where there are lots of rubbish. This exercise is basically is to encourage volunteerism among the younger generation. I am very happy with what they are doing.

“We need to do more awareness and educational programs and encourage a change of mindset,” she said when asked to comment about the cleanliness level in the town.

“It is time for us to come together, we live in the same space, we must elevate this awareness on cleanliness and hygiene. No more excuses, let us work together,” she said.

Jenifer felt that less and less people care about what is happening in Donggongon, especially about cleanliness.

The toilets in Upper Moyog are cleaner than the ones in the town, she claimed, adding that the situation is embarrassing.

She also felt that there is a need to look into using organic pest control as they are safer for the environment and healthier for the people.

“It is time for us to change and reduce the use of harsh chemicals. I also call on the folks in Penampang to segregate their trash into organic and non-organic waste. We are all aware that the Penampang District Council lacks resources, especially in collecting rubbish, so let us help out by segregating our rubbish and thus reducing their burden a bit.

“For shop owners, don’t wait for the enforcement to come before you clean up. It must be ingrained in you that the first thing in mind when you open a food outlet is cleanliness and hygiene, not just the food but also in the way you prepare it. You do not have to wait for action to be enforced on you before you act. We need to act now and start with making simple changes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Doris Adit, who was the one who contacted Jenifer, said the Zero Trash Penampang group was set up in less than one week. The volunteers are from all over the state, including Addy Samsuddin from Tawau. He too started a group during Ramadan and they collected trash along the Tawau highway.

Addy said that they collected 30 bags of trash in two days.

“Now there are a few groups doing it such as the Zero Trash Papar group. Collecting trash can be done by everyone and this was done in school. We need to create awareness that there is nothing wrong to collect trash.

“I think we are also to blame for the littering that is happening and to me, when people throw litter, they no longer love the country and we would like to revive that feeling. When we love the country, it will be clean, that is the message we want to bring across,” said Addy.

For Ronald Tojimoh from Penampang Voice, he is helping out in the program because he wants to get the younger generation to change their mindset about trash and littering.

“We emulate what was done in Papar recently and I will get schools in the district involved in the next clean-up as I want to promote volunteerism among the younger generation,” he said.

According to Doris, the Zero Trash Penampang will conduct its activity once every two weeks. All the things used in the clean-up like plastic gloves, garbage bags and drinking water are sponsored by the volunteers themselves.