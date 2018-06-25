Include UPP, Teras in GPS – former PBB Supreme Council member

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must bring United People’s Party (UPP) and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) in to strengthen Sarawak’s local parties in struggling for the interests of the state, said a former Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council member.

Yusop Abu Samah told The Borneo Post today that both parties would be able to help if they are brought into the GPS fold, as they are well-versed in the local political arena.

“With all the parties, including UPP and Teras, in GPS, it will be a dynamic coalition,” he opined.

He also stressed the need for a “clean-up” in the GPS coalition before the next state election, in order to free all from corruption and power abuse, while likening the clean-up to manning a new ship with new crew members.

Yusop also suggested that “old guns” step down to give way to new blood.

That way, GPS will not be seen as just a “change of shirts” by the Opposition, he added.

He also believed that PKR and DAP in Sarawak must be seen as fighting for the rights of Sarawak, and not “being led by the nose” by the top leadership of Pakatan Harapan at the federal level.