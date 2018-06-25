Make education of Malays a continuing agenda, PKMS told

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Malay National Association (PKMS) must continue its struggle to empower Malays through education by holding more support programmes especially for students from the community.

According to Assistant Minister for E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais, PKMS has a long history in serving the Malay community,

thus it must continue to put education as one of its main agendas.

“PKMS has been around since 1938, and I believe it holds the record for being among the oldest associations in the country.

“With that in mind, the association surely has gained and learned a lot concerning the Malay community here in Sarawak,” said Naroden, who is also the Gedong assemblyman.

He was speaking at the PKMS Ramah Tamah Hari Raya at Dewan Sri Rampai here yesterday.

Highlighting the association as among the front liners in fighting for independence in late 1940s, Naroden pointed out that many of its members were vocal in expressing their opinion and fighting for the community.

“We need more such members in PKMS to ensure the voice of the Malay community is heard and issues concerning the community are looked into,” he added.

Later, he presented study incentives to Malay students who excelled in various public examinations.

Naroden also announced a grant worth RM10,000 for PKMS programme.

Also present at the event were PKMS deputy president Wan Ali Tuanku Madhi and PKMS council member Sahmat Materang.