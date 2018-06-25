Malays told to support CM in quest for greater autonomy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Malay community in Sarawak are urged to support and stand with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in his quest to get greater autonomy for Sarawak from the federal government.

In making this call, Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Assistant Minister Datuk Naroden Majais said Abang Johari and the Sarawak government had always put this as their priority for the benefit and better livelihood of Sarawakians.

“After a shift in power in federal level after the 14th general election, there are some who were confused and forgot that the state government is not Pakatan Harapan,” said Naroden, who is also the Gedong assemblyman.

“The ruling state parties left Barisan Nasional not because we wanted to join Pakatan Harapan, but it is to ensure Sarawakians are united in one voice to demand for greater autonomy from the federal government,” he pointed out.

On oil and gas issue, Naroden said under the Malaysia

Agreement 1963, authority over the territorial boundaries of our waters lies in the hands of the state government and not the federal government.

“They cannot simply take what is ours without the permission from the state government,” he stressed.

Naroden also said Petroleum Sarawak (Petros)is set to become the regulator of the oil and gas industry in Sarawak, and it is up to the locals to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and expertise to ensure their involvement in the industry, both upstream and downstream.

“If we are not united in getting back what is ours, outsiders will easily exploit that as our weakness, further taking advantage of Sarawak. The people must think and ponder upon these,” he said.