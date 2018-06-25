Mavcom doesn’t protect passenger rights, says AirAsia boss

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes today said that the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) does not serve as the ‘protector’ of passengers’ rights, as claimed by the regulator.

He said Mavcom should look at all possible solutions for passenger service charges (PSCs) rather than adopting a ‘one-size fits all’ approach.

“Mavcom claims it’s protecting passengers. How can they when they want to raise airport tax and make KLIA and KLIA2 the same airport tax when it’s clear that KLIA2 is vastly inferior to KLIA.

“How are they protecting consumers?” he said in his latest Twitter post.

Fernandes said it is not fair for passengers to be charged the same airport tax for Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 when the facilities and services are of completely different levels.

He said KLIA2 should be charged a different rate given that the airport was built with no aerotrain, not enough seats in each lounge, narrow corridors as well as poor check-in facilities.

“Mavcom should walk the talk, not just put press releases out and say they are protecting the consumers.

“Is protesting the consumers allowing Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd to charge the same airport tax between KLIA1 and klia 2?” he added.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook had recently ordered Mavcom to conduct a review of the current PSC to reflect the respective airport facilities and in an effort to introduce a new rate by next year.

In response, MAHB announced that it will meet the minister to expedite the PSC review. – Bernama