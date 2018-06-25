Ministry looking for tour operator responsible bringing dancing tourists to city mosque

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is looking for the tour operator responsible for bringing the dancing tourists to and put up a new signboard at the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque.

Its minister, Christina Liew, said the ministry does not intend to take drastic action against the tour operator but will issue a reminder to the company regarding the matter.

She added a circular to will also be issued to all tour operators through associations such as Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) regarding these “unacceptable” behaviours at places of worship.

“We are still trying to identify the tour operator, the company. We need to advise them,” she said after the Chief Minister’s gathering ceremony with state and federal civil servants here today.

“There are two approaches. We hope to erect a signboard and we hope to issue a circular via MATTA, via all the organizations so this will not happen again.

“(I) understand that similar things have happened in Mount Kinabalu two, three years ago. Right now, even if we identify who are the people and the tour operator, we are not thinking about charging them like in the Mount Kinabalu (incident) but we don’t want this same thing to happen again.

“Also important is to remind the tour operators that when they bring their tourists or customers to any places of worship, not to carry themselves out like this,” she added.

The minister said tour operators need enlighten and make tourists aware of the dos and don’ts when visiting all places of worship in Sabah.