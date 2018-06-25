Not advisable to stop flood mitigation project — Dr Annuar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The approved RM18-million flood mitigation project in Kampung Jeriah here was requested by residents to solve their perennial flooding woe.

Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health Dr Annuar Rapaee said the villagers had been waiting keenly for the project, adding that stopping it now would not be a welcomed move.

He was responding to Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s call for the Sarawak government to review the ongoing flood mitigation project at Kampung Jeriah in view of the possible high maintenance cost in the future. Ling had reckoned that at the moment, the project was not viable and that it would be better for the government to review it and relocate the villagers instead.

In response to the suggestion for relocation, Dr Annuar said: “In fact, I had suggested some four years ago for the people in Kampung Jeriah to be relocated. But not many (of them) agreed with my proposal.”

He was met after attending Sibu Bumiputera Graduate Association’s (PGBS) Hari Raya Open House at a local restaurant yesterday.

Dr Annuar noted that each lot in the village, spanning about half an acre, has two to three houses and that it might not be easy to convince everyone to relocate.

“Since we have the allocation, we just build whatever we need for the benefit of the people. That (relocation) suggestion (from Ling) is good but had been proposed four years ago – it was not well received by the people. That is why I have to move on,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Annuar disclosed that RM6 million has been approved for the first phase of the flood mitigation project for Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku here.