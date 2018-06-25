Pakistani Taliban appoints new leader after deadly drone strike

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The Pakistani Taliban announced it had appointed a new leader on Saturday after the militant group confirmed for the first time its former chief Maulana Fazlullah was killed in a US drone strike last week.

Fazlullah is believed to have ordered the failed 2012 assassination of Malala Yousafzai, who became a global symbol of the fight for girls’ rights to schooling, and who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.

His group – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – was also behind the massacre of more than 150 people, including more than 100 schoolchildren, at a Peshawar school in December 2014.

US forces targeted Fazlullah in a counter-terrorism strike on June 14 in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, close to the border with Pakistan.

US officials had not said whether the strike was successful but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later confirmed the killing to Pakistan’s leader and army chief in phone calls.

In a statement sent to AFP on Saturday TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani confirmed Fazlullah was killed in the US drone strike.

Pakistan’s army called Fazlullah’s death a “positive development”. — AFP