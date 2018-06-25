Perkaya holds Raya gathering for orphans, single mums

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Islam (Perkaya) organised a Hari Raya gathering for more than 200 orphans and single mothers at Gymkhana Club here yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin who officiated at the gathering praised Perkaya volunteers for putting the event together.

He said that volunteers of Perkaya not only organised the wonderful gathering for the orphans and single mothers, but they have also done a lot to provide care for orphans who are registered with them.

“Such is the work of volunteers. They help make our society better by caring for the less fortunate members.

“They make our community better and have been working closely with the government for the betterment of everyone,” he said, urging more people to take up volunteerism.

Also present at the function were Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, former Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang and Perkaya secretary Marzuki Sulong.

Meanwhile, the gathering also witnessed the presentation of ‘duit raya’ from Perkaya to the orphans present.

At the function, Lee pledged a RM10,000 allocation for Perkaya while Ting pledged RM5,000. Lukanisman also announced a RM5,000 allocation from the Sarawak government and pledged a personal donation of RM2,000.

Orphans registered with Perkaya Miri are from Miri, Niah, Suai and Bekenu.