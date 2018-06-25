‘Plight of flood-prone schools brought to Education Ministry’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The plight of flood-prone schools in Sarawak has been brought to the attention of the Education Ministry to work out viable solutions to the problem.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said suggestions had been made to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik to give priority to these schools.

“We have raised the matter with the minister whether to give us (Sarawak) allocation each year to repair schools in Sarawak damaged by floods. However, this may not be the best approach to help them.

“Relocating these schools to higher ground and rebuilding them is seen as the best solution. This is the first thing that we discussed (during the meeting on June 22) and the minister has agreed to come to Sarawak to see for himself the situation,” he told reporters after attending Sibu Bumiputera Graduate Association’s (PGBS) Hari Raya open house at a restaurant here yesterday.

Asked on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s commitment to the infrastructure of schools in Sarawak thus far, Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, said Maszlee was pleased to note that the Sarawak government, although not under PH, was the first state government to meet up with him.

Sarawak Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin led a delegation to meet Maszlee last Friday.

Adding on, Dr Annuar said both sides had agreed that issues concerning education should not be politicised as this would bring about negative impacts to school children.

“We agreed that on issues related to education, there should be close cooperation between the federal and state governments,” the Nangka assemblyman highlighted.

Meanwhile, earlier in his speech, Dr Annuar urged PGBS to set up a WhatsApp group.

“In that way members can contribute their ideas and voice their aspirations on various fields such as economy, education or even politics. “We want to know what the young people in Sibu want,” he added.

PGBS chairman Abang Fairul Syarmil Abang Mohd urged new members to see the association as bridging graduates with the industry.

“We act as a bridge to assist fresh graduates to secure job openings. We are not just rolling out educational programmes,” he explained.

According to Abang Fairul, PGBS currently has more than 100 members.