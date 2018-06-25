RM1 mln for club hall upgrade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: An allocation of RM1 million has been approved to give ‘Kelab Melayu Kampong Nyabor’ (MUC) hall here a facelift and equipping it with better facilities.

According to Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, the allocation was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during his brief visit to MUC hall last Saturday.

“MUC chairman Anuar Taha and myself have put forward a request to upgrade MUC hall.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg agreed to approve RM1 million to give a facelift to the hall – by turning it into a modern hall with better facilities for the usage of the Malay community in Sibu,” he said when speaking at MUC’s Hari Raya Open House here on Sunday night.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, said the renovation works will commence early next year.

Thanking Abang Johari for the allocation, he described this as a big Hari Raya Aidilfitri gift to the oldest Malay Association in Sarawak, which celebrates its 84th anniversary this year.

Concerning education, the Nangka assemblyman hoped MUC would emphasise on improving academic performance of its members’ children.

He stressed that this is vital towards attaining more excellent results besides encourage more members’ children to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“This is all the more important since the number of students entering Science-stream in Form Four and Five in Sarawak are declining to below 30 per cent, whereas the national target is 60 per cent,” Dr Annuar pointed out.

To remedy the situation, he urged MUC deputy chairman Aziz Arsat – a teacher by profession to start tuition class for members’ children.

“I am sure with his teaching background, the tuition programme will be successful,” he remarked.